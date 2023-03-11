Update 107 - Our First AR-15 Mega-Update - Is Live!

Howdy Folks!

We have finally come to the end of the Update 107 cycle and have a WONDERFUL new set of AR-15 pattern rifles in the game now. We've replaced a bit over half of the guns in that form-factor in the game, with some of the more exotic ones scheduled for replacement later this year once the parts are ready for them.

Systemically, H3 is now on Unity 5.6.7, which has helped fix a long running shader variant asset bundle bug, but also just means we're on the last version Unity put out in the 5.6.x series, which needed to happen at SOME point, now seemed the opportune moment in the year to do it.

We didn't get to the Gameplanner elements we wanted to with this update, time got eaten with the engine migration and fixing meta-data, but the bugs and data fixed along the way should ensure our next feature-push goes smoothly.

In the immediate term though, we're taking a bit of a Vacation (family and such), so there won't be any updates here until the beginning of April. We wish you all a Wonderful rest of your month and hope you enjoy playing with all the next toys!

Peace,

Anton

Additions:

Added New Firearm: C601

Added New Firearm: M16

Added New Firearm: M16A1 (Rebuilt Model)

Added New Firearm: M16A2

Added New Firearm: M16A3

Added New Firearm: M16A4 (Rebuilt Model)

Added New Firearm: M4 Carbine (Rebuilt Model)

Added New Firearm: M4A1 Block 1 Carbine (Rebuilt Model)

Added New Firearm: M4A1 Carbine Left Hook (Rebuilt Model)

Added New Firearm: M4A1 Block 2 CQB/R (Rebuilt Model)

Added New Firearm: Mk18 Mod0

Added New Firearm: R6000 SP1

Added New Firearm: R6001 SP1 Carbine

Added New Destructible Target: Clay Brick

Added New Destructible Target: Cindleblock

Added New M16 M203 Mount Mode (Heat Shield Automatically activates when M203 attached)

Added New Attachable Weapon: M203 (Classic config, 12” barrel, 40x46mm)

Added New Attachable Weapon: M203A1 (Classic config, 9” barrel, 40x46mm)

Added New Attachment: AR-15 HandleRail Flat

Added New Attachment: AR-15 HandleRail Gooseneck

Added New Attachment: AR-15 Handle Scope Art 3x9

Added New Attachment: AR-15 Handle Scope C 3x20

Added New Attachment: AR-15 Handle Scope C601

Added New Attachments: SRC Suppressor in Black and FDE

Added New Attachment: KNT Suppressor

Added New Attachment: HEM4 Suppressor

Added New Attachments: MPAngled Foregrip in Black, FDE and ODG

Added New Attachments: KTVert Foregrip in Black, FDE and ODG

Added new Magazine: VZ61 10 rnd mag (.32 acp)

Added new Models for Ammunition Types (including dimpled primers on spent casings): 9x18mm, 9x19mm, 10mmAuto, .25acp, .30 Carbine, .32acp, .40SW, .45acp, .50AE, .380acp, .500SW, 8mm Bergmann, 8mm Roth, 9x23mm Steyr, 38acp, .455 Auto

Added new Functionality: rail mounts can now have pieces that conditionally enable only when something is attached to them

Added New Attachment: A4 Carryhandle Sight (Rebuilt Model)

Added New Bayonet Set: (Compatible with AR15 Bayonet Mount) C601, CAN, H416, K77, M7, M9, M9 Stainless, USMC)

Added Extensive Stanag Magazine Set:

USGI 5rnd, 10rnd, 20rnd, 20rnd Waffle, 25rnd, 30rnd, 30rnd Custom, 40rnd, 55rnd, SM 60rnd, 100rnd, SMDrum 100rnd, 150rnd, PM 10rnd, 20rnd, 30rnd, 40rnd, PM FDE 10rnd, 20rnd, 30rnd, 40rnd, PM Fakelite 30rnd, PM Banana 40rnd, PMWindow 30rnd, 30rnd FDE, HBoat 10rnd, 20rnd, 30rnd, PD Drum 60rnd, Canadian 30rnd, EMWindow 30rnd,

Added New Agent Spawning Toy: Steak Jet Controller

Added Box Primitive Set in 4 Materials (Light wood, Heavy wood, Concrete, Metal) and 5 sizes (2x2x2, 4x4x4, 8x4x4, 8x8x4, 8x8x8)

Added Panel Primitive Set in 4 Materials (Light wood, Heavy wood, Concrete, Metal) and 4 sizes (2x2, 4x4, 8x4, 8x8)

Added New Shoothouse Barrier Set (Wall, Wall Narrow, WindowNarrow, WindowWide, DoubleDoorway, SingleDoorway)

Changes:

Rechambered and renamed VZ64 to VZ61, from 380acp to 32acp to correct things

Added hidden rail to BM59 that matches the functionality of M14’s hidden rail

All Mp5 variants are now listed in Item Spawner with correct secondaries

Recoded how extending stocks work. Now takes into account initial hand z offset, which should make for smoother operation, and less ‘jumping’ as the interaction initiates

RS-15 now spawns with its speedload in Take & Hold

Changed some internal methods for acquiring magazines under certain search parameters

Moved M9 Cleric and M93RA9 to ‘Grounded Fictional’ metadata set

WA2000 now has a bolt release trigger you can ‘tap’ with the other controller

Glass Windows in Grillhouse 2Story now properly block player navigation until shattered

GP_Hangar now defaults the Player IFF to 0, allowing bots to see the player. (WHOOPS) Configurability for this will be added soon

Tractor Pistool now performs more detailed box casting into the world that ignores the held object, allowing it to properly function with objects that exist on the Environment Layer

Fixes:

Fixed issue where inserting new cell into laser pistol caused its energy setting to advance one step.

Fixed incendiary grenade explosion events not igniting sosig links

Made all 1911 mag poses consistent

Fixed missing geo pieces on Blondie Derringer

Fixed missing geo on .45acp Oversize rounds

Fixed W1894 muzzle smoke

Fixed M4 left hook ejection position

Removed damped light flash when firing suppressed gun

Fixed Big Bore Salvaged ejection dir

Fixed tracer material color on 9x18mm rounds

Fixed Stock points on all M4 derivative guns

Fixed regression in Stock Animation system that was causing stocks that weren’t exactly forward-back in orientation to be animated correctly.

Fixed Laser Pistol not setting sound correctly for intensity after a new cell is loaded.

Fixed missing Magazine round insertion sound for Meat Fortress Sniper Rifle

Fixed missing Collision on Spas 15 stock

Fixed M16A1 dust cover rotation extent

Fixed Sjogren series mag capacity and safety positions

Canadian Stanag is now spawnlockable

Fixed Gap in 84mm smoke round

Fixed UMP-9 magazine mount position

Fixed M4A1Block1Leftie’s various issues

Bayard 1908 can now fit in the smallest type of Quickbelt slot

Fixed the scaling on the Bergmann Simplex

Fixed mag angle on Jetfire 950 mags

Fixed grip angle on Worst Shotgun Ever

Fixed hold position for Vector mag & drum

Fixed hold angle on AS Val, Vss and SR3M mags

Fixed hold angle on Mini 14 mags

Fixed hold position on BM59

Fixed SVT40 mag hold angle

Fixed issues with pose, round orientation and assorted metadata with various Stanag magazines

Deagle Classic/Standard now have correct itemspawner pictures

Fixed broken Metadata on Lewis Assault Phase Rifles, CBJ-MS

Fixed Ceiling physical material in side rooms of GP_Hangar

Bolt behavior and ammo metadata fixed on M26

Fixed long-standing bug in RotRW ending where player could drift from standing point while ending plays

Fixed incorrect metadata on break action shorty, rolling block pistol, both rolling block rifles, sharps rifle, asval, m4a1 (and lefthook), vss vintorez, aks74u, draco ak, kalishnikluger, mauser trench carbine, model 8, model 81, tommy gun carbine, mp5sp5k family, graviton beamer, kolibri, potato cannon, crossbow, china lake, m320, rg6, 1860 lever action, 1894 lever action, rio big bores, 1887 lever actions, 1918 bars, m249, m60s, minigun, rpk, stoner lmg, m1912/p16, longflop, m9 cleric, m93r, m93ra9, kwg, mk12, mp203, toz, honey badger, gepard, b600, bfr, fa83, bull 454, 1851 conversion, detective special, hawk 357, hunter 44, judge, bodyguard, model 10, m1879, sw29 and sw629, mp412rex, sw stealth, nagant revolver, ots38, python, r8, rhino family, rs15, schofield, single action army, sw500 family, triple regret, unica, both webleys, błyskawica, both tommy guns, mp40, pp bizon, stenmk2, stenmk5, tomacuzi, vector45, vipermk1, ks23, ksg, m1014, m2, both sjogrens, tactical spas12, super shorties, t14, and vt13

Ammo Panel Type and Class Pagination is now correct, and properly shows and hides next/prev arrows.

ACTUALLY made the Carl Gustaf main latch now rotate the correct amount (JFC anton…)

Flaccid Serpent Sosigs now correctly spawn in Sosig Spawner

Fixed CBJ-MS chamber tagging which was preventing T&H ammo from appearing right

Removed errant attachment associations with some guns that did not support those attachments, such as the RPK

Fixed Carl Gustaf Illum shell blowing itself up

Fixed Options Panel WIP Page options back button not returning to main options page

Fixed AK-12 Prototype to have more reliable Muzzle Attachment behavior, and to make existing muzzle break turn off

Removed:

Removed old Foregrip Knight

Removed old Angled Foregrip Black & Tan

Removed old Suppressor Truefire

Removed old M16 ART Scope

Removed old M16 3x20 Scope

Removed old M203

Removed old models named “M4A1 classic, M4A1 v2, M4A1 v2 Leftie, M4A1 Shorty, Mk18 Custom

Removed all legacy Stanag Magazines in the game

Removed old M16A1, A4 models

Removed old M9 Bayonet

Removed old A4 Carryhandle Sight

