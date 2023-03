Share · View all patches · Build 10744316 · Last edited 11 March 2023 – 01:13:15 UTC by Wendy

CHANGES

Leopards now drop 2 new items: Caveman Robe and Leopard Paws.

Each occurence of Smo King invasion will now start at a different time to fit all timezones (1 h shift).

IMPROVEMENTS

Cactus now have destruction animation.

BALANCE

Cloud Blade cooldown 18 => 13 sec.

Smokestorm cooldown reduced 25 => 18 sec.

Smoke Grab can be cast while moving and increased speed 950 => 800 ms.

Kamikaze Ghosts now have 2 more ghosts.