Star Survivor update for 11 March 2023

Update 3/10/32

Build 10744139

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed card effect tooltips for drones and missiles
  • Fixed card upgrade interface always showing "Upgrade All" as 3 stack
  • Fixed fighter bay bomber chance not applying
  • Reduced Galactica HP from 4 to 3
  • Fixed Bullet Sphere drone attack speed upgrade
  • Fix missile rain not doing any damage
  • Adjusted all projectile radius from 25%/50% to 33%/66%
  • Adjusted all projectile split chance from 5%/10% to 7.5%/15%
  • Adjusted all projectile pierce chance from 5%/10% to 7.5%/15%
  • Difficulty and hardcore settings are remembered
  • Improved beam particle performance
  • Fixed bosses sometimes invisible
  • Depleted mining stations no longer have an offscreen indicator
  • Fixed endless timer not displaying hours
  • Fixed tractor beam locking healing chickens in place

