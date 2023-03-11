- Fixed card effect tooltips for drones and missiles
- Fixed card upgrade interface always showing "Upgrade All" as 3 stack
- Fixed fighter bay bomber chance not applying
- Reduced Galactica HP from 4 to 3
- Fixed Bullet Sphere drone attack speed upgrade
- Fix missile rain not doing any damage
- Adjusted all projectile radius from 25%/50% to 33%/66%
- Adjusted all projectile split chance from 5%/10% to 7.5%/15%
- Adjusted all projectile pierce chance from 5%/10% to 7.5%/15%
- Difficulty and hardcore settings are remembered
- Improved beam particle performance
- Fixed bosses sometimes invisible
- Depleted mining stations no longer have an offscreen indicator
- Fixed endless timer not displaying hours
- Fixed tractor beam locking healing chickens in place
Star Survivor update for 11 March 2023
Update 3/10/32
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update