CBS: Desolation update for 11 March 2023

New Save Features

CBS: Desolation update for 11 March 2023 · Build 10743959

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today we're applying one last update to the game, introducing a more up-to-date game saving system. Hopefully it should fix all the save game issues most of us are having. Simply turn off use generic saving toggle from settings to use it.

