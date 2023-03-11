Today we're applying one last update to the game, introducing a more up-to-date game saving system. Hopefully it should fix all the save game issues most of us are having. Simply turn off use generic saving toggle from settings to use it.
CBS: Desolation update for 11 March 2023
New Save Features
