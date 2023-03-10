The Retirement of JFR

Firstly, I wanted to thank anyone who has played the game over the years. This silly little game I made in my 2nd year of university got so many more downloads than I ever expected. I released it much earlier than I should have and I often look back on this game much like I did with the original Jay Fighter, my first foray into programming. But unlike that game, I won't be trying to erase this piece of my past and pretending it never happened. This was my first ever Steam game, and it is only fitting that it stay up for download.

I have disabled the multiplayer feature as it used a now unsupported networking feature in the game engine. There also won't be anymore expected updates to this game. Maybe one day, I will revist it and fix some things. But more realistically, I would probably want to remake the game entirely. Whatever happens, I hope you enjoyed JFR! What little of it that I released.