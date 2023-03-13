Update 2.6.6

Table layout, rules and logic changes:
- [Rydes] Ramps scoring from 100 to 200
- [Rydes] Shift Change scoring from 300/400/500/700 to 325/425/525/725
- [Rydes] The Tip Account max value is slightly increased from 12500 to 12600 but it will now require 6 shots to empty it instead of 5 (2100 per shots instead of 2500)
- [Rydes] Guardrail duration from 30/45/60/75 seconds to 30/60/90/120 seconds
- [Rydes] If starting the 6-ball multiball is aborted because it cannot be started (if the 2-ball multiball is active for instance), progress will not be reset
- [Rydes] Fixed an issue that would cause a ball drain during multiballs when Multiball Parking was triggered if you had both flipper pressed down
- [Brix] The Lightning Strike mod received a hardware update: it will no longer target indestructible bricks
- [JurassicLinks] The Meteor capture return ball speed has been changed to prevent the ball from going right between the flippers
- [Apparatus] The infinite ball bug should finally be taken care of
- [Apparatus] Triggering Target Multiball at the same time as Ultimate would start will now delay the multiball until after Ultimate is over
- [Apparatus] Now has a better auto-plunger
- [Apparatus] The bonus/special target scoring will not apply the powerball bonus
- [Rydes] The guardrail will not stay up anymore at the end of a timed game mode (and block the ball from draining)
- [TreasureHunter] The sub's blocker will not get confused by Jelly Swarm running at the same time as a Dive mission anymore
Other changes:
- New skin for Tradewinds
- Fixed an issue for Portuguese speaking players when they try to activate the ladder for the first time
- [Tradewinds] Fixed a timing issue that caused the wind gust sound effect to not stop after Pirates
- [Rydes] Skillshots made on this new table will now register for the Skillshot Challenges
- [Rydes] Added lights to track the progress toward the 6-ball multiball
- Updated game engine to version 2021.3.14
- Backgroud music playing should work again
- Special offers won't trigger for Rydes anymore
- Less logging for connection issues
- Added an option to share connection logs
- If some text is not translated in your language, the English version will be shown instead of a blank
- Some skins have altered text for in-game events to match the altered graphics (Truck Attack -> Santa's Helper for example). However, the altered text was not picked up if the default language was not English. This is now fixed.
- Fixed some text for the Winter Carnival and Thrill Ride skins
- [Baseball] Hit ramp capture used to snap to transform but it could result in overlapping balls if there were two next to each other. Instead we will move the ball via the position change.
- Added capability to provide announcements from a server separate from Nakama to provide information on outages
- Improved the visibility of the ball on the skin Thrill Park
- Fixed a potential display issue for ladder games where the gameLength is zero
- Overall, the Daily Challenges should be a bit easier and/or give a bit more tickets
- [TreasureHunter] The targets stems will not be visible over the structure anymore
- Fixed an issue where the UI would break if a player restored their profile on a new device while the tutorial was ongoing
- [Rydes] Rydes types are set when the table loads and will not be affected by reloads (from changing mods) during competitive games (daily events, ladder, vs)
- Rydes cabinet will now appear correctly in the Daily Events
- Changed how the skins logic is handled
- [Jukebox] Removed the hard to get ticket that would appear in the Award capture
- The game will remember which connection option you last used and default to that. This should prevent accounts from switching in the case of a server restart
- The Daily Event season overview will show the top 1000 players instead of top 400 and it will not request the data twice each time anymore
- Daily Event placement prizes will now include tables and scores
- [PC/Mac] The Automatic Cloud Save option will be visible now
- [Brix] The powerballs are slightly darker now in order to improve the visual differences with the white bonus ball
- [Tradewinds] A couple of small changes to the galactic skin
- [Tradewinds] Attempt to fix a null reference in Pirates
Changed files in this update