New Alpha Released: ALPHA_SPRING_EQUINOX

New Weapon: Bounty Hunter

Support weapon for Shazia the Dream

weapon for Shazia the Dream Attack : The attack is largely the same as the Hypnotic Chain's attack, but is significantly weaker while the rope is thrown out.

: The attack is largely the same as the Hypnotic Chain's attack, but is significantly weaker while the rope is thrown out. Ability: Subdues enemies at a much slower rate. However, binding an enemy will mark them as an Outlaw, and this Outlaw status increases the longer the enemy is bound. An enemy marked as an Outlaw takes increased damage from their enemies. Furthermore, the user's pull strength is increased based on the bound target's Outlaw status. Only one enemy can be marked as an Outlaw; binding a new enemy will remove the Outlaw status from the previous enemy. The Outlaw status will also be removed from an enemy if the user is KO'd, or will gradually be reduced over a period of inactivity.

New Variety Gashapon Items:

April Showers* (Common Holiday Inker Outfit)

May Flowers* (Common Holiday Weapon Skin for Lifeguard)

Bamboo Shoot* (Common Holiday Weapon Skin for Liftoff)

Root for the Team* (Common Holiday Weapon Skin for E-Laminator)

*_ These items will only be available during the Spring Equinox event, which will run from March 10 UTC to March 31 UTC.



_Balancing Adjustments:

Halo Spirit no longer increases when "healing" allies who are currently overhealed. This should have very little impact on a typical game featuring less organized teams. However, the impact should be more noticeable in a coordinated setting, such as a tournament.

Slightly increased Shazia the Dream's grapple speed while carrying the flag in Capture the Flag.

Bug Fixes:

Quick Draw ink mark handling has been revamped. An enemy hit by the ink will now appear to be marked immediately, instead of waiting for a response. Furthermore, this revamp fixes the uncommon issue of having multiple targets marked at once due to high latency.

Downward slopes no longer take priority over platforms. Previously, if a platform was placed in a position where a downward slope started, the player would go down the slope instead of continuing to walk on the platform.

Players are no longer able to land on single-pixel edges. Though players would slide off if they were standing still or had a very low speed, players with a higher speed would be able to put themselves in a state of constant landing and sliding off the edge.

Scrollbars for menus no longer extend beyond the top of the screen.

Miscellaneous:

Players now receive a warning if they may be suffering from a lost connection to the server.

Cosmetic slots can now be individually disabled. These settings are purely client-sided, and are intended for players who find cosmetics too confusing or cluttered. These settings do not retroactively apply to active cosmetics while playing; changes will only take place when players respawn, so these settings are best adjusted before joining a server.

Moving chairs now properly move down slopes while underwater. While the inability to move down slopes while underwater was intentional (as it could interfere with swimming), this functionality ultimately gave a janky appearance to moving chairs.



Due to various factors, this year's Spring Equinox event is small and will not feature a metagame. Next year's Spring Equinox event will be slightly larger.