Vol. #48 Ready Or Not Development Update

Welcome to our 48th Newsletter! This week we’re going to be taking a look at some of the work that makes the suspects, civilians, and your fellow officers feel more alive. It’s a subject that is unfortunately not talked about very often in comparison to its cousins AI, effects, and textures, despite being just as important or more depending on who you talk to.

This week we’ll be talking about how we bring specifically our officers, suspects, and citizens to life! Our artists don’t just sculpt the clothing and equipment that our characters sport. We take direct scans of gear to ensure greater authenticity as we outfit all of our NPC and player models to make our world feel more alive.

Gerard - Technical Character Artist

Gerard, known to some members of the community as Mery. G, is a veteran of modeling for more tactically minded shooters. Some of his claims to fame are his contributions to a monstrous set of ArmA 3 mods called RHS and a large uniform pack called USP, both of which should be familiar to even the casual ArmA modder.

The method that VOID uses to translate real world equipment into the world of Los Suenos is known as Photogrammetry, using his personal collection of tactical gear as well as acquisitions from other sources and insight from connections within the armed forces community, Gerard crafts the scans into usable equipment to outfit officers and suspects alike.



Above: A full materialized mesh, albedo texture, black and white map, and normal map. The result of a Photogrammetry session and post-processing.

According to Gerard, Photogrammetry vs. traditional methods (modeling & sculpting) is less settled on the artist's interpretation of a given item and provides realistic proportions details that are very hard for an artist to replicate, not to mention how fast we’re able to produce usable models. Though it is faster, translating the output of Photogrammetry into the aforementioned models still requires capable artists to clean up the scan and make the mesh come to life.



Above: A version of the Photogrammetry setup.



Above: Photogrammetry output after some cleanup

We want to show love to our characters by making them look as close to the real deal as we can, since our vision for RoN is formed along the lines of how gritty the job of swat officers can be, it only makes sense to pay the equivalent attention and detail to the tools and equipments our players will be using.

