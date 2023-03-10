 Skip to content

Cryptr update for 10 March 2023

March 10 patch notes

Build 10741531 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed bugs with the HUD navigation bar where it wouldn't rotate with the player's direction.
  • Added player portraits unique to each class to the talent spec canvas HUD (when N is pressed).
  • Removed Player names from the World Space.
  • Moved the Talent Point and Quest Manager icons to the pause menu.
  • Updated the Skeleton Mage's primary ability (left mouse button attack) so that it requires aiming. This ability will now travel forwards from the player and will hit any enemies in the path.
  • Updated the 'Level Up!' text that appears whenever the player levels up so that it rotates in the world space with the player's camera / perspective.

