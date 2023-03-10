 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Backpack Hero update for 10 March 2023

Pochette's Rework is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 10741459 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Pochette has been entirely redesigned! No more scrolling between multiple inventories. No more losing energy when you move a pet! This new character has been getting rave reviews from our internal testers. I hope you enjoy them!

Updates:

  • Redesigned the main menu
  • Redesigned the character select screen
  • Redesigned the tutorial option
  • Added a new costume for Pochette
  • Redesigned Pouches - they're much more user friendly now!
  • Completely rebalanced items and pets for Pochette
  • Updated many sprites and images - especially the Glory Knight
  • A new category of items - the Treats. These are just for pets!

Changed depots in privatebranch branch

View more data in app history for build 10741459
Depot 1970581
Depot 1970582
Depot 1970583
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link