Pochette's Rework is here!

Pochette has been entirely redesigned! No more scrolling between multiple inventories. No more losing energy when you move a pet! This new character has been getting rave reviews from our internal testers. I hope you enjoy them!
Updates:
- Redesigned the main menu
- Redesigned the character select screen
- Redesigned the tutorial option
- Added a new costume for Pochette
- Redesigned Pouches - they're much more user friendly now!
- Completely rebalanced items and pets for Pochette
- Updated many sprites and images - especially the Glory Knight
- A new category of items - the Treats. These are just for pets!
