The Light Brigade update for 10 March 2023

Update #1 - Community Feedback Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10740744 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Soldiers, we've got an enormous amount of feedback since launch and have been hard at work getting everything improved. There are a new graphics settings to have more control for your setup, and a ton of VR settings to customize for your preferences.

The other notable much requested features are redesigning the two-handed to only apply while aiming, trigger to grab the weapon bolt slide, trigger to store ammo, and increased difficulty levels (NG+++).

On top of that, we fixed a ton of bugs, balanced lots of weapons and enemies and upgrades, and improved a lot of things in general - thanks to everyone for the feedback, hopefully this improves the feel of the game for everyone.

As always, reach out to us through the steam forums, discord (link) or reddit ([link](www.reddit.com/r/LightBrigadeGame/)) with feedback or suggestions!

These build notes can also be found here: Update Notes

Full Changelog
  • v459 -> v461
  • fixed distant sounds playing on player spawn
  • tweaked reduce chest sound volume
  • fixed invisible collider near loadout table
  • improved volkssturmgewehr grab position
  • v451 -> v459
  • improved angle check on teleport node scan
  • fixed black screen when end run from some scenes
  • fixed blank or wrong donation items from npcs
  • fixed off-hand prime charm button issue
  • fixed entry portal door appsw issue after entering
  • fixed key in belt unlocking chests but not being taken
  • fixed visual issues in death scene from obsidian temple
  • added gun hold yaw offset user setting
  • increased grab radius on grenade pin
  • improved boss 2 shot collisions
  • fixed various culling issues in temple
  • fixed poison duration clamped incorrectly
  • improved boss 1 battle area performance on quest
  • fixed some static chests in necropolis
  • fixed sewer floor culling incorrectly
  • fixed wand recharge time inconsistencies
  • tweaked belt wand collider grab position down slightly
  • fixed chest not spawning in necropolis
  • fixed edge fog in some mountain stages
  • v391 -> v451
  • added additional NG+ difficulty tier
  • added ammo auto-store on trigger press
  • added auto-store ammo on trigger press
  • added custom turn speed slider
  • added eye tracked foveated rendering for quest pro
  • added game version to main window
  • added graphics setting for mesh quality
  • added graphics setting for postprocess quality
  • added graphics setting for shader quality
  • added grip toggle by default for vive controllers
  • added headset not found message to game view window
  • added left and right deadzone for joystick
  • added legacy mode movement setting
  • added long-hold to delete save on title screen
  • added more graphics options
  • added new aiming-mode movement system (slowdown based on aim, "legacy mode" added in options)
  • added openxr runtime display to game view window
  • added secret #1 (heal on interstitial gem)
  • added setting for grab bolt slide with trigger
  • added setting for keeping real world rotation on stage change
  • added setting for which eye to render in game view
  • added support for local dimming on quest pro
  • added toggle to enable logging
  • added vive-specific custom controller pose
  • added vive/wmr-specific handling for movement sliding controls
  • added vive/wmr-specific handling for teleport controls
  • added WMR openxr plugin
  • fixed ai soldiers rifle holding pose
  • fixed ammo description for volkssturmgewehr vg1-5
  • fixed area clear happening incorrectly
  • fixed boss 1 dying mid wing attack
  • fixed boss 2 entry door opening after killing boss
  • fixed bugs with player dying during certain boss3 phases
  • fixed chain shot targeting allies
  • fixed chamber bullet being lost on pistolier reload
  • fixed deadzone not applying to teleport and turn
  • fixed end-run not saving rank progress
  • fixed game view window button issues when headset disconnected
  • fixed gem positioning on wands
  • fixed grip toggle setting not actually working
  • fixed handling bad server responses
  • fixed hang on loading screen when server is down
  • fixed haptics issue on bolt slide
  • fixed ironic sniper achievement issues
  • fixed issues with SSAO
  • fixed items in belt being sold in the wishing well
  • fixed many boss 3 issues
  • fixed many objects LOD settings
  • fixed max lives upgrade not working
  • fixed merchant chat dialogs
  • fixed multiple boss3 null references
  • fixed multiple issues handling server being down
  • fixed navmesh issues around end of boss 2
  • fixed occlusion issues on chapel
  • fixed poison and bleed effects on dead enemies
  • fixed poison incorrectly stacking charm damage
  • fixed post-processing setting causing no post processing
  • fixed prayer upgrades not improving cooldown
  • fixed quest2 space-warp rendering for various guns
  • fixed red dot, now is actually a red dot
  • fixed shadow enemy respawning non visible
  • fixed shadows setting issue causing no shadows
  • fixed shield enemy shield culling too early
  • fixed some culling distances on sewer
  • fixed some loading time issue on combat stages
  • fixed some quest ASW rendering on sewer gates
  • fixed soul-less enemy markers showing incorrectly
  • fixed souls not auto-depositing on game clear
  • fixed stage with missing exit on daily runs
  • fixed stg44 ejected bullets using wrong model
  • fixed tier2 and tier2 colt 1911 sight attachments
  • fixed turning while praying not working
  • fixed twilight tarot affecting boss death sequence
  • fixed ui fading out on bug report window
  • fixed ui toggle position layout
  • fixed various bugs with grenade explosion
  • fixed various bugs with hands when in ghost mode
  • fixed various freezes on boss 3 death
  • fixed various occlusion issues in necropolis
  • fixed various torches and candles cullign issues
  • fixed volkssturmgewehr vg1-5 showing wrong chambered cartridge
  • fixed wrong mesh on boss 2 room
  • improved ashen mountain generation time
  • improved audio for volksturmgewehr vg1-5 shots
  • improved clarity on soul auto-deposit on game clear
  • improved difficulty scaling for bosses
  • improved inventory belt rotation threshold
  • improved kar98 bolt grip position
  • improved kar98k bolt slide grab position
  • improved load time on forest world
  • improved localization for spanish, german, italian and japanese
  • improved performance in chapel stage
  • improved performance in input handling code
  • improved performance in necropolis stages
  • improved quest hand pose
  • improved quest pistol grip position
  • improved red dot visuals for clarity
  • improved shot audio for volkssturmgewehr vg1-5
  • improved text on tutorial teleport
  • improved tier 2 scope materials
  • improved visuals on red dot sight attachment
  • improved XR settings layout and ordering
  • increased barrel attachment damage
  • increased boss difficulty on NG+
  • increased damage of low tier kar98k
  • increased deployable dummy health
  • increased deployable dummy HP from 50->100
  • increased difficulty on NG+
  • increased effective range of volkssturmgewehr vg1-5
  • increased high tier upgrade costs
  • increased money upgrade values
  • increased pistolier ammo storage to 12+12
  • increased poison tick duration
  • increased poison tick duration
  • increased priest revive cooldown time
  • increased recoil on stg-44
  • increased soul drop rate in NG+
  • increased wolf run speed 15%
  • reduced grenade throw boost
  • reduced priest heal frequency

