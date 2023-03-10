Update #1 - Community Feedback Patch

Hello Soldiers, we've got an enormous amount of feedback since launch and have been hard at work getting everything improved. There are a new graphics settings to have more control for your setup, and a ton of VR settings to customize for your preferences.

The other notable much requested features are redesigning the two-handed to only apply while aiming, trigger to grab the weapon bolt slide, trigger to store ammo, and increased difficulty levels (NG+++).

On top of that, we fixed a ton of bugs, balanced lots of weapons and enemies and upgrades, and improved a lot of things in general - thanks to everyone for the feedback, hopefully this improves the feel of the game for everyone.

As always, reach out to us through the steam forums, discord (link) or reddit ([link](www.reddit.com/r/LightBrigadeGame/)) with feedback or suggestions!

These build notes can also be found here: Update Notes

Full Changelog