Update #1 - Community Feedback Patch

Hello Soldiers, we've got an enormous amount of feedback since launch and have been hard at work getting everything improved. There are a new graphics settings to have more control for your setup, and a ton of VR settings to customize for your preferences.
The other notable much requested features are redesigning the two-handed to only apply while aiming, trigger to grab the weapon bolt slide, trigger to store ammo, and increased difficulty levels (NG+++).
On top of that, we fixed a ton of bugs, balanced lots of weapons and enemies and upgrades, and improved a lot of things in general - thanks to everyone for the feedback, hopefully this improves the feel of the game for everyone.
As always, reach out to us through the steam forums, discord (link) or reddit ([link](www.reddit.com/r/LightBrigadeGame/)) with feedback or suggestions!
These build notes can also be found here: Update Notes
Full Changelog
- v459 -> v461
- fixed distant sounds playing on player spawn
- tweaked reduce chest sound volume
- fixed invisible collider near loadout table
- improved volkssturmgewehr grab position
- v451 -> v459
- improved angle check on teleport node scan
- fixed black screen when end run from some scenes
- fixed blank or wrong donation items from npcs
- fixed off-hand prime charm button issue
- fixed entry portal door appsw issue after entering
- fixed key in belt unlocking chests but not being taken
- fixed visual issues in death scene from obsidian temple
- added gun hold yaw offset user setting
- increased grab radius on grenade pin
- improved boss 2 shot collisions
- fixed various culling issues in temple
- fixed poison duration clamped incorrectly
- improved boss 1 battle area performance on quest
- fixed some static chests in necropolis
- fixed sewer floor culling incorrectly
- fixed wand recharge time inconsistencies
- tweaked belt wand collider grab position down slightly
- fixed chest not spawning in necropolis
- fixed edge fog in some mountain stages
- v391 -> v451
- added additional NG+ difficulty tier
- added ammo auto-store on trigger press
- added auto-store ammo on trigger press
- added custom turn speed slider
- added eye tracked foveated rendering for quest pro
- added game version to main window
- added graphics setting for mesh quality
- added graphics setting for postprocess quality
- added graphics setting for shader quality
- added grip toggle by default for vive controllers
- added headset not found message to game view window
- added left and right deadzone for joystick
- added legacy mode movement setting
- added long-hold to delete save on title screen
- added more graphics options
- added new aiming-mode movement system (slowdown based on aim, "legacy mode" added in options)
- added openxr runtime display to game view window
- added secret #1 (heal on interstitial gem)
- added setting for grab bolt slide with trigger
- added setting for keeping real world rotation on stage change
- added setting for which eye to render in game view
- added support for local dimming on quest pro
- added toggle to enable logging
- added vive-specific custom controller pose
- added vive/wmr-specific handling for movement sliding controls
- added vive/wmr-specific handling for teleport controls
- added WMR openxr plugin
- fixed ai soldiers rifle holding pose
- fixed ammo description for volkssturmgewehr vg1-5
- fixed area clear happening incorrectly
- fixed boss 1 dying mid wing attack
- fixed boss 2 entry door opening after killing boss
- fixed bugs with player dying during certain boss3 phases
- fixed chain shot targeting allies
- fixed chamber bullet being lost on pistolier reload
- fixed deadzone not applying to teleport and turn
- fixed end-run not saving rank progress
- fixed game view window button issues when headset disconnected
- fixed gem positioning on wands
- fixed grip toggle setting not actually working
- fixed handling bad server responses
- fixed hang on loading screen when server is down
- fixed haptics issue on bolt slide
- fixed ironic sniper achievement issues
- fixed issues with SSAO
- fixed items in belt being sold in the wishing well
- fixed many boss 3 issues
- fixed many objects LOD settings
- fixed max lives upgrade not working
- fixed merchant chat dialogs
- fixed multiple boss3 null references
- fixed multiple issues handling server being down
- fixed navmesh issues around end of boss 2
- fixed occlusion issues on chapel
- fixed poison and bleed effects on dead enemies
- fixed poison incorrectly stacking charm damage
- fixed post-processing setting causing no post processing
- fixed prayer upgrades not improving cooldown
- fixed quest2 space-warp rendering for various guns
- fixed red dot, now is actually a red dot
- fixed shadow enemy respawning non visible
- fixed shadows setting issue causing no shadows
- fixed shield enemy shield culling too early
- fixed some culling distances on sewer
- fixed some loading time issue on combat stages
- fixed some quest ASW rendering on sewer gates
- fixed soul-less enemy markers showing incorrectly
- fixed souls not auto-depositing on game clear
- fixed stage with missing exit on daily runs
- fixed stg44 ejected bullets using wrong model
- fixed tier2 and tier2 colt 1911 sight attachments
- fixed turning while praying not working
- fixed twilight tarot affecting boss death sequence
- fixed ui fading out on bug report window
- fixed ui toggle position layout
- fixed various bugs with grenade explosion
- fixed various bugs with hands when in ghost mode
- fixed various freezes on boss 3 death
- fixed various occlusion issues in necropolis
- fixed various torches and candles cullign issues
- fixed volkssturmgewehr vg1-5 showing wrong chambered cartridge
- fixed wrong mesh on boss 2 room
- improved ashen mountain generation time
- improved audio for volksturmgewehr vg1-5 shots
- improved clarity on soul auto-deposit on game clear
- improved difficulty scaling for bosses
- improved inventory belt rotation threshold
- improved kar98 bolt grip position
- improved kar98k bolt slide grab position
- improved load time on forest world
- improved localization for spanish, german, italian and japanese
- improved performance in chapel stage
- improved performance in input handling code
- improved performance in necropolis stages
- improved quest hand pose
- improved quest pistol grip position
- improved red dot visuals for clarity
- improved shot audio for volkssturmgewehr vg1-5
- improved text on tutorial teleport
- improved tier 2 scope materials
- improved visuals on red dot sight attachment
- improved XR settings layout and ordering
- increased barrel attachment damage
- increased boss difficulty on NG+
- increased damage of low tier kar98k
- increased deployable dummy health
- increased deployable dummy HP from 50->100
- increased difficulty on NG+
- increased effective range of volkssturmgewehr vg1-5
- increased high tier upgrade costs
- increased money upgrade values
- increased pistolier ammo storage to 12+12
- increased poison tick duration
- increased poison tick duration
- increased priest revive cooldown time
- increased recoil on stg-44
- increased soul drop rate in NG+
- increased wolf run speed 15%
- reduced grenade throw boost
- reduced priest heal frequency
Changed files in this update