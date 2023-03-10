Patch 0.8.2.5 - One more fix and additional balancing!

- This patch fixes an issue where visitors would be very slow to leave. They would start leaving then stopping and starting over and over. Very annoying, my bad!
- This patch also balances the difficulty of undead attacks: There will be no abominations until day 12 atleast, and only thralls (the ordinary zombies) up will day 5. Earlier abominations could appears as early as day three, which was just cruel!
Best wishes, lots of love and have a nice weekend! <3
//Mattias
