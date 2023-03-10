Share · View all patches · Build 10739168 · Last edited 10 March 2023 – 12:52:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A new Skirmish event is live now until March 12th!

Here’s everything you need to know.

Skirmish is a special game mode in KARDS where you play with alternate rules. These rules vary; you’ll face something different at every Skirmish event. Read more about Skirmishes in our announcement blog New game mode: Skirmish.

In this Skirmish, you choose your own deck to battle with. However, only Orders and Artillery units are allowed in your deck. Artillery units have Blitz and HQs start with 10 defense.

The prize for your first victory in this Skirmish is a random card pack!

Access the Skirmish event from the game's main screen to get an overview of the game mode, rules and prize.

This Skirmish will be accessible from March 10th at 12:00 UTC until Sunday, March 12th at 18:00 UTC.

Join this special event - win your Skirmish to claim victory and the spoils!

Please let us know what you think of the event in the comments below or on the KARDS Discord.

See you in the Skirmish this weekend!