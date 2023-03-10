 Skip to content

Radioactive update for 10 March 2023

Welcome to Radioactive v1.14!

Build 10738544 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Radioactive update day! There are only a few changes; this update should be more compatible with a few more systems than v1.13, and we have some nice 1980s/1990s robot speech too.

