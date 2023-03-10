PATCH NOTES 1.19: NEW STARTERS

Hey!

We've started a series of improvements to players' first launch experience. The first improvement is a much better Starting Mission! The next on the scope will be Fighter Creator with much more possibilities right at the beginning. Stay tuned!



NEW Content:

Starting Tutorial - new Characters, new Enemies. Overall better start for new Players!

Card Changes:

Air:

max pressure damage reduced: 8 -> 6. max pressure capacity reduced: 20 -> 15. pressure cumulation speed reduced by 20%. Air (7):

Movement Speed per missing Point increased: 2% -> 2.5% Defender (5):

Cooldown increased: 1 second -> 1.5 seconds. Cooldown reduction buffed: 0.5 second -> 1 second. Champion (7):

Additional damage increased 25% -> 35%. Bruiser (7):

Damage Reduction penetration reduced: 100% -> 75% Marksman (7):

Damage Reduction penetration reduced: 100% -> 60%

Ability Changes:

Death Wind - We noticed that the last hit is very crucial, if we want to bring the most from the Ability. We want to move that power to an earlier stage. Death Wind will bring more damage earlier but will not destroy with the last hit (which was really rarely anyway) :

scaling damage changed to deal more with first hits and less with the final ones

scaling damage changed to deal more with first hits and less with the final ones ( 1.5 / 2.0 / 2.6 / 3.5 / 4.5 / 6.3 / 8.4 / 11.3 / 15 ) -> ( 1.5 / 2.2 / 3.4 / 5.0 / 7.5 / 7.5 / 7.5 / 7.5 ). Cast Time increased: 0.4 -> 0.5 second. Explosive Bomb:

the bomb no longer explodes on the thrower's face, when moving too fast.

Changes & Bug Fixes: