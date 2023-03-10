【2023.3.10 Updated on Tuesday】

- Removed AI teammates, as feedback was given that they were not conducive to adventure, but rather degraded the game experience
- Fixed some bugs with character skills, such as the loss of interaction between mage skills and box
- Adjusted the programmatically generated weights so that players can encounter simpler terrain and fewer monsters at the beginning of the tower climb
If you find other problems in the game, or have good suggestions for game updates, please contact me, I am a hard-working code farmer 0.0
