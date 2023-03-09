 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ortharion : The Last Battle Prologue update for 9 March 2023

0.01b

Share · View all patches · Build 10733541 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There are still bugs, given the list I should still have some for 3 to 4 days but I prefer to put fix patches as soon as possible, content updates will be more like 1 to 2 times a month.

Improvement

  • Added armor, weapon and scroll vendor in the guild market.
  • Automatic sale: Added crafts recipes.

Balancing

  • Pickup distance increase by 20%.
  • Damage when the player uses two weapons is increased by 100%.

bug fix

  • The loading screen remains correctly until the next level has loaded.
  • Talent 2924 and 3106 works fine.
  • Recipes when they are learned are correctly put in red in the inventory if there are several of them.
  • It is possible to send blank scrolls to the higher rarity mystery scroll creation interface (scroll table next to the house).
  • Random quest reward scrolls are still correctly created in the inventory.
  • Blank skill rank up scrolls are used correctly.
  • Dummies correctly receive damage over time and debuffs.
  • Changed the description on the “Hunter's Mark” skill.
  • Passive Skill - “Dodge Activate” correctly casts the intended buff.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2212061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link