There are still bugs, given the list I should still have some for 3 to 4 days but I prefer to put fix patches as soon as possible, content updates will be more like 1 to 2 times a month.
Improvement
- Added armor, weapon and scroll vendor in the guild market.
- Automatic sale: Added crafts recipes.
Balancing
- Pickup distance increase by 20%.
- Damage when the player uses two weapons is increased by 100%.
bug fix
- The loading screen remains correctly until the next level has loaded.
- Talent 2924 and 3106 works fine.
- Recipes when they are learned are correctly put in red in the inventory if there are several of them.
- It is possible to send blank scrolls to the higher rarity mystery scroll creation interface (scroll table next to the house).
- Random quest reward scrolls are still correctly created in the inventory.
- Blank skill rank up scrolls are used correctly.
- Dummies correctly receive damage over time and debuffs.
- Changed the description on the “Hunter's Mark” skill.
- Passive Skill - “Dodge Activate” correctly casts the intended buff.
