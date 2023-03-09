 Skip to content

Stellar Sovereigns update for 9 March 2023

Patch 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10730793 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a turn countdown option to the settings menu.
Added time scale option to the tactical scene options panel to uniformly scale combat play time.
Added a fix for flickering star chart visuals during turn execution.
Changed the minimum number of stars setting for the galaxy shape generators.

