Update 1.1 is here!

Hello! Cameron and Gavin here. Thank you for all your feedback on our game. We have carefully reviewed all the comments and reviews on Steam and have updated our game to include more accessibility options and additional bonus content for everyone! Here is the list of changes:

-Added full controller support

-Added Steam Cloud Saving

-Added compatibility with macOS and the Steam Deck

-Added different dialogue options for players based on their number of wins

-Added more insults for players (thanks for your submissions!)

-Updated the Victory Screen

-Reclipped the entire map

-Players should now bounce off walls when they miss jumps

-Fixed the corners to prevent players from getting stuck

-Fixed rockets going through walls unintentionally

-Players can now check win progress through Steam's achievement stats

-Added more achievements, including a special Easter egg for players to find ;)

-Made many other minor bug fixes

We appreciate your continued support and hope you have a great time playing our game!