Just a quick patch to fix the 10 second head-start fix that was applied during the QOL update not resetting properly if the level was restarted.
Level 5.23 has also been tweaked slightly to lower the difficulty on the 4th floor.
Reflex update for 9 March 2023
Quick Fix Patch
