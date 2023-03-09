 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Reflex update for 9 March 2023

Quick Fix Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10729220 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a quick patch to fix the 10 second head-start fix that was applied during the QOL update not resetting properly if the level was restarted.
Level 5.23 has also been tweaked slightly to lower the difficulty on the 4th floor.

Changed files in this update

Reflex Content Depot 1790741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link