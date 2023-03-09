I Heard There Are Monsters Here v1.0.3 is live！

1.Inheriting numerical optimization
Adjusting the prices of “Endurance combat”
2. Fix the problem that the Monster Eye is blocked by the novice guide prompt box
3.Fixing the problem of the character interface hierarchy
4. Adjust the CoolDownTime of decorations
Change the decoration attack CoolDownTime from 30 seconds to 20 seconds
Effect of later plan on increasing output income of decoration
5. Optimize the novice guide script
