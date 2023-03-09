I Heard There Are Monsters Here v1.0.3 is live！

1.Inheriting numerical optimization

Adjusting the prices of “Endurance combat”

2. Fix the problem that the Monster Eye is blocked by the novice guide prompt box

3.Fixing the problem of the character interface hierarchy

4. Adjust the CoolDownTime of decorations

Change the decoration attack CoolDownTime from 30 seconds to 20 seconds

Effect of later plan on increasing output income of decoration

5. Optimize the novice guide script