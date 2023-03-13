Notruf 2 | New Update

A new Emergency Call 112 - The Fire Fighting Simulation 2 update is available now!

Besides the roof fire mission several fixes, optimisations and improvements have been added as well.

Patchnotes: V1.1.15966

NEW:

Roof truss fire familyhome01 unlocked

Operator of the RMLT (Rear Mount Ladder Truck) now gets more precise targets to the RMLT controller

Buttons of the RMLT control are highlighted accordingly

Ladder must be ready to use basket functions

Better feedback when controlling the RMLT basket

Operator is shown a target position when controlling the basket for firefighting

Added translations for familyhome01

Added second mission for RMLT (parking03)

OPTIMIZED:

TV commands for RMLT sorted

Basket of RMLT can now always be unfolded

Basket can now also be put down manually on the ground

Button functions and positions of RMLT control improved

Aiming accuracy of the AI when using hollow jet pipes improved

Various hitboxes of the RMLT basket adjusted

Player can adjust the position of the basket during the firefighting process

Normal firefighting attack removed from the TV of the RMLT

Fire object for the roof truss fire completely revised

NPC dialogs at familyhome01 adjusted

Walls at familyhome01 get sooty

Basket of the RMLT is now also accessible with maximum extended supports

Minor spelling mistakes removed

Basket positions adjusted for some missions

NPCs now follow with some distance

Escorting agents no longer run in slow motion

Fire monitor can now aim at higher targets

street01 AI firefighting improved

Position finding for external attacks

Interior attack revised

Parking positions adjusted, following vehicles are no longer blocked

BUGFIX: