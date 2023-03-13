 Skip to content

Notruf 112 - Die Feuerwehr Simulation 2 update for 13 March 2023

Notruf 2 | New Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10728161 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new Emergency Call 112 - The Fire Fighting Simulation 2 update is available now!
Besides the roof fire mission several fixes, optimisations and improvements have been added as well.

Patchnotes: V1.1.15966

NEW:

  • Roof truss fire familyhome01 unlocked
  • Operator of the RMLT (Rear Mount Ladder Truck) now gets more precise targets to the RMLT controller
  • Buttons of the RMLT control are highlighted accordingly
  • Ladder must be ready to use basket functions
  • Better feedback when controlling the RMLT basket
  • Operator is shown a target position when controlling the basket for firefighting
  • Added translations for familyhome01
  • Added second mission for RMLT (parking03)

OPTIMIZED:

  • TV commands for RMLT sorted
  • Basket of RMLT can now always be unfolded
  • Basket can now also be put down manually on the ground
  • Button functions and positions of RMLT control improved
  • Aiming accuracy of the AI when using hollow jet pipes improved
  • Various hitboxes of the RMLT basket adjusted
  • Player can adjust the position of the basket during the firefighting process
  • Normal firefighting attack removed from the TV of the RMLT
  • Fire object for the roof truss fire completely revised
  • NPC dialogs at familyhome01 adjusted
  • Walls at familyhome01 get sooty
  • Basket of the RMLT is now also accessible with maximum extended supports
  • Minor spelling mistakes removed
  • Basket positions adjusted for some missions
  • NPCs now follow with some distance
  • Escorting agents no longer run in slow motion
  • Fire monitor can now aim at higher targets
  • street01 AI firefighting improved
  • Position finding for external attacks
  • Interior attack revised
  • Parking positions adjusted, following vehicles are no longer blocked

BUGFIX:

  • Fixed crash when accessing invalid AI data
  • Fixed crash when firefighting from RMLT basket
  • Removed interruption while firefighting
  • Aborting interactions causes less errors
  • Crash shortly after alarming fixed
  • Radio dialogs at familyhome01 were not played
  • RMLT no longer blocks when player takes control
  • Ladder lighting did not work
  • Ladder tray sometimes did not recognize the ground
  • The extinguishing process no longer blocks when the basket position is changed
  • C-connection of the RMLT was not recognized by the AI
  • RMLT compartments are now closed properly when packed together
  • Parking positions at familyhome01 fixed
  • Blocker during packing fixed
  • Added player hint for basket positions at older missions
  • Roof truss fires did not appear in mission reports
  • Command " Support extinguishing attack" fixed
  • Blocker at multiple occupancy of distributors fixed
  • Various blockers in water supply fixed
  • Agent is no longer stuck in the car at VFB tree04
  • Error at turntable ladder collider fixed

