Notruf 2 | New Update

A new Emergency Call 112 - The Fire Fighting Simulation 2 update is available now!
Besides the roof fire mission several fixes, optimisations and improvements have been added as well.
Patchnotes: V1.1.15966
NEW:
- Roof truss fire familyhome01 unlocked
- Operator of the RMLT (Rear Mount Ladder Truck) now gets more precise targets to the RMLT controller
- Buttons of the RMLT control are highlighted accordingly
- Ladder must be ready to use basket functions
- Better feedback when controlling the RMLT basket
- Operator is shown a target position when controlling the basket for firefighting
- Added translations for familyhome01
- Added second mission for RMLT (parking03)
OPTIMIZED:
- TV commands for RMLT sorted
- Basket of RMLT can now always be unfolded
- Basket can now also be put down manually on the ground
- Button functions and positions of RMLT control improved
- Aiming accuracy of the AI when using hollow jet pipes improved
- Various hitboxes of the RMLT basket adjusted
- Player can adjust the position of the basket during the firefighting process
- Normal firefighting attack removed from the TV of the RMLT
- Fire object for the roof truss fire completely revised
- NPC dialogs at familyhome01 adjusted
- Walls at familyhome01 get sooty
- Basket of the RMLT is now also accessible with maximum extended supports
- Minor spelling mistakes removed
- Basket positions adjusted for some missions
- NPCs now follow with some distance
- Escorting agents no longer run in slow motion
- Fire monitor can now aim at higher targets
- street01 AI firefighting improved
- Position finding for external attacks
- Interior attack revised
- Parking positions adjusted, following vehicles are no longer blocked
BUGFIX:
- Fixed crash when accessing invalid AI data
- Fixed crash when firefighting from RMLT basket
- Removed interruption while firefighting
- Aborting interactions causes less errors
- Crash shortly after alarming fixed
- Radio dialogs at familyhome01 were not played
- RMLT no longer blocks when player takes control
- Ladder lighting did not work
- Ladder tray sometimes did not recognize the ground
- The extinguishing process no longer blocks when the basket position is changed
- C-connection of the RMLT was not recognized by the AI
- RMLT compartments are now closed properly when packed together
- Parking positions at familyhome01 fixed
- Blocker during packing fixed
- Added player hint for basket positions at older missions
- Roof truss fires did not appear in mission reports
- Command " Support extinguishing attack" fixed
- Blocker at multiple occupancy of distributors fixed
- Various blockers in water supply fixed
- Agent is no longer stuck in the car at VFB tree04
- Error at turntable ladder collider fixed
Changed files in this update