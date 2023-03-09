- Fixed the death counter for "In Once Piece" achievement.
- Fixed "Pull the lever!" achievement.
- Fixed "The Explorer" achievement.
- Fixed "iRepair" achievement.
- Fixed "Happens to the best of us" achievement.
- Fixed "Don’t give up!" achievement.
- Fixed "Should we make the game easier?" achievement.
The Obscura Experiment update for 9 March 2023
Small achievement patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update