The Obscura Experiment update for 9 March 2023

Small achievement patch

The Obscura Experiment update for 9 March 2023

Small achievement patch

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed the death counter for "In Once Piece" achievement.
  • Fixed "Pull the lever!" achievement.
  • Fixed "The Explorer" achievement.
  • Fixed "iRepair" achievement.
  • Fixed "Happens to the best of us" achievement.
  • Fixed "Don’t give up!" achievement.
  • Fixed "Should we make the game easier?" achievement.

