Fixes V1.01.6

Some new bugs have been fixed :

-The pairing endings were displayed after the solo ending, whereas they should have replaced them, and some were not showing. This is fixed. Also slight edit to Liliane's ending to match pairing endings.

-In chapter 11 Diana's death quote would appear after a the 3rd choice in the opening sequence. Some units would still be displayed when they shouldn't.

-Ygrene's expressions after ch12 were not set up properly, reverting to base expression.

-One player reported a bug in the prolog that we cannot reproduce and might be from a DL issue, hope this version and new download fixed it.

Please continue reporting bugs if you find them, they can usually be fixed easily.

Also consider dropping a review if you like the game, we need 10 reviews to have an evaluation (the whole "Mixed, Positive, Very Positive" etc...).

Hope you enjoy the game!