March 9th Patch (Performance)

Hello everyone!

We just uploaded a patch that adds / fixes issues with keybindings, gamepad controls, translations, settings options and other bugs / suggestions that you have found! Thank you to everyone who leaves feedback, we read all of it and it really helps a lot with fixing bugs!

Also, this patch has seen a few changes that should improve performance, this is an ongoing process so there will probably be more.

That being said, we are preparing a bigger update that will include a bit of extra content that didn't make it on release, so stay tuned for more!

Thank you all so much for playing!