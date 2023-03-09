 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Escape First Alchemist update for 9 March 2023

March 9th Patch (Performance)

Share · View all patches · Build 10727650 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We just uploaded a patch that adds / fixes issues with keybindings, gamepad controls, translations, settings options and other bugs / suggestions that you have found! Thank you to everyone who leaves feedback, we read all of it and it really helps a lot with fixing bugs!

Also, this patch has seen a few changes that should improve performance, this is an ongoing process so there will probably be more.

That being said, we are preparing a bigger update that will include a bit of extra content that didn't make it on release, so stay tuned for more!

Thank you all so much for playing!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2094321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link