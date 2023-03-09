2023/03/09 Bug fix

・Fix bug where the game becomes unplayable after a time limit is exceeded
・Fix issue where some UI elements are overlapping
・Add language selection option during initial startup
Rogue Sweeper update for 9 March 2023
