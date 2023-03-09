 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue Sweeper update for 9 March 2023

2023/03/09 Bug fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10727564 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Fix bug where the game becomes unplayable after a time limit is exceeded
・Fix issue where some UI elements are overlapping
・Add language selection option during initial startup

Changed files in this update

Depot 1588501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link