Flowa update for 9 March 2023

Minor update 1.3.3

Build 10727256 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes:

  • Version number now shows up on the title screen
  • Fixed a bug causing dropdown menus to sometimes break menu navigation completely
  • Slight performance improvements
  • Modified some of the goals in the secret postgame content...

