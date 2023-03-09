- Choose your framerate: 60 Hz or original for authentic feeling
- Insert coin option: Enable or disable the classic arcade start screen
- COIN button added to controllers
- Settings bug fixed: Full screen display / resolution and refresh rate saved correctly
- Border art fix: Enabling border tutorial will no longer enable border art
- Scanline save settings fix: Scanline settings are now saved correctly and a restore default option has been added
- High score fix: Correct score shown on screen at start
- Auto Fire bug fix: The feature is no longer disabled while invulnerable after losing a life
- Extra Life Setting fix: Now correctly set based on the game version
- Raw Input Button Icons: Additional button icons added for common game controllers
- Sound quality improvements (Work in Progress)
- Added an option to restore game defaults (zero all DIP switches)
Twin Cobra update for 9 March 2023
Twin Cobra / Kyuukyoku Tiger Patch 2 Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
