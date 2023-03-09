 Skip to content

The Moon Hell update for 9 March 2023

Update 1.1c

Build 10727120 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The issue with the "Climbe" button in the user interface, which previously remained active and did not disappear after use, has been fixed. In addition, the location where the player could fall outside the level boundaries has been identified and corrected.

