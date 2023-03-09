The issue with the "Climbe" button in the user interface, which previously remained active and did not disappear after use, has been fixed. In addition, the location where the player could fall outside the level boundaries has been identified and corrected.
The Moon Hell update for 9 March 2023
Update 1.1c
Patchnotes via Steam Community
