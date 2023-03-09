 Skip to content

Research Story update for 9 March 2023

Hotfix v0.1.30

Last edited by Wendy

Fixed:

  • Soil modifiers (fertilisers, sand etc.) disappearing sometimes, causing previously growing crops to wither.

Changes:

  • Added Insects as a diet option for Chickens.
  • The Seafood Bowl crafting recipe now takes 1 fish instead of 2.
  • The Cliffside Cave now unlocks earliest on 5 Spring, instead of 7 Spring.
  • Players can [spoiler]no longer go deeper than floor 80 of the mines[/spoiler] (likely to change in the future as we add more content).
  • Sandy soil retains its tilled state and does not get untilled the next day. Loamy/Default soil will still be untilled the next day.

Thank you for your bug reports and feedback, and for your patience as we work through these fixes! It's been really awesome seeing so many people play our game. <3

  • Miki

