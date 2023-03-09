 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

天地情殇 update for 9 March 2023

第七章更新及修复公告

Share · View all patches · Build 10724811 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update:

  1. Update Chapter 7.

  2. Update the difficulty selection system.

  3. Optimize some special effects, ICONS and text descriptions

  4. Complete Chapter 6 and return to Hades (Fixed for players who don't understand rare skills)

  5. Optimize some prompts and task prompts

  6. Changed the BOSS battle level to level 28.

  7. New typewriter sound control, which can be manually turned off in the Settings

Any suggestions and bugs can be fed back to me.

Repair:

  1. Some map mold threading problems

  2. The death of piranha not returning to the sea has not disappeared

  3. Removed the Grass Head Monkey's passive counterattack ability (which kills infinite sets of cards when confronted with monsters that also counterattack)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1693931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link