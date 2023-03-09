第七章更新及修复公告

Update:
-
Update Chapter 7.
-
Update the difficulty selection system.
-
Optimize some special effects, ICONS and text descriptions
-
Complete Chapter 6 and return to Hades (Fixed for players who don't understand rare skills)
-
Optimize some prompts and task prompts
-
Changed the BOSS battle level to level 28.
-
New typewriter sound control, which can be manually turned off in the Settings
Any suggestions and bugs can be fed back to me.
Repair:
-
Some map mold threading problems
-
The death of piranha not returning to the sea has not disappeared
-
Removed the Grass Head Monkey's passive counterattack ability (which kills infinite sets of cards when confronted with monsters that also counterattack)
Changed files in this update