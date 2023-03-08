AO20 Credit Package

Today we are pleased to inform you that as of today, you will be able to purchase Patreon credits through the AO Market (https://www.ao20.com.ar/mercadoao). From there you will be able to view the three packages of Credits that we currently have: The first on the list is 100 Credits, for a value of $300 Argentine pesos; the next is 500 Credits for $1,500 Argentine pesos and the last one is 1,000 Credits for $3,000 Argentine pesos.

To enter the AO Market and make a purchase, access https://ao20.com.ar/ and click on the "Login" button located in the upper corner of your screen. They enter with their usual username and password and click on the "Enter the Market" option. Once there, they select the desired package, choose the preferred payment method (either MercadoPago balance, debit, credit or prepaid card), proceed with the payment and in the next 5 minutes at the latest, their credits will be enabled even if they are already connected within the game.

Finally, we want to remind you that the transfer system through Patreon remains exactly the same with respect to how it has been working up to now. This means that purchasing Credits does not allow you to transfer characters without being a Patreon member.