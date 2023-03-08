Changes:
Added the Fattailed Lemon Gecko
Implemented FOV Slider (graphics settings)
Implemented Mouse Sensitivity (gameplay settings)
Hidden the confusing unclimbable ladders from the watch towers until they are climbable
Hidden the boat runes underwater until the boats are functional
Fish now shine for 1.5 seconds when they get interested in the bait, making it easier to see
The fish and the player slowly starts taking more damage if a stage drags on for too long, this resets every fish battle stage
Fish bait attraction range now has a significant bonus that increases over time
Bugfixes:
Fixed price of river goober (normal goobers had the value of the shimmering version)
Fixed ground following critters having wrong rotation
Fixed the inventory not being resizeable sometimes
Changed files in this update