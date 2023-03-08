 Skip to content

ZPlague update for 8 March 2023

Ready to turn to Free

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We now removed the gift that we introduced last month for who bought the game. As we said, the game will turn to free tomorrow. Grab your friends and have fun!

