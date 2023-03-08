 Skip to content

A World of Little Legends update for 8 March 2023

Tiny improvements package

A World of Little Legends update for 8 March 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features and customizations

  • Tooltips are now located in the bottom right of the screen, showing you more stats and new hints about your items.
  • Burning times of fuels, as well as crafting times, were balanced better.
  • Butterflies now like to fly around near flowers.
  • You can now scroll through the hints in the loading screen and see which hint is currently displayed.
  • Small effects do now appear when you place objects in the world.

Bugfixes

  • 404 bugs not found.

Coming soon

  • In-game beginning of the story.
  • Map generator improvements.

