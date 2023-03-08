Tiny improvements package

Features and customizations
- Tooltips are now located in the bottom right of the screen, showing you more stats and new hints about your items.
- Burning times of fuels, as well as crafting times, were balanced better.
- Butterflies now like to fly around near flowers.
- You can now scroll through the hints in the loading screen and see which hint is currently displayed.
- Small effects do now appear when you place objects in the world.
Bugfixes
- 404 bugs not found.
Coming soon
- In-game beginning of the story.
- Map generator improvements.
