March Patch Notes

Greetings Defenders!

I am here to share this newest patch with you. Many were some quality of life improvements as well as some changes to the balance of gameplay. I thank you for playing my game, I am keeping up with it as much as I can and always trying to improve it.

If you haven't already I would greatly appreciate a positive review for the game as the more reviews there are it truly helps the new players discover the game.

Thank you!

Changes

MegaDeathStars

UFO spawners added to the bosses,

Drones

Bug fixed where Drones weren’t receiving damage on impact

Planet Shield and Generator

Many changes were applied to the Shield and Generator mainly to help with the player surviving a little better. The starting Shield Hits was improved along with regen upgrade line getting a few more changes. The Shield would regenerate 1 hit at a time but now with the new 2R upgrade the shield will regenerate 2 hits to help survive particularly in the late game

Starting Max Shield Hits 3 > 4

Hit Upgrade 2 adds 1 > 2

Hit Upgrade 3 adds 2 > 3

Regen Upgrade 1 cost 222 > 333

Regen Upgrade 2 cost 333 > 444

Regen Upgrade 2 time buff 20% > 25%

Regen Upgrade 3 cost 444 > 555

Regen upgrade 3 changed from time improvement to regenerating 2 shield hits instead of 1