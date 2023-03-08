Update 8.8.9 - fixes for controller support, statistics and tutorial

We're currently working on the translation issues. You might have seen that sometimes there're language loading errors in the game. With this update we will try to find out why this happens. After this update is published we should know better. We will fix the language loading error in the next couple days. Thank you for your patience! ❤️

You can rebind keyboard keys again (tell us if you want to have changable controller buttons)

fixed a bug where notes counted multiple times for the statistics

fixed the tutorial for those who couldn't skip it

Have a nice evening!

Cheers,

Andre