0.12.01 (Main Branch) Controller Support

0.12.00 Update
Controller Support, quality of life changes to the tool shed and much needed calorie balancing are the standouts this update. Details below.
- Beta controller support added, support for Xbox and Dualshock pads now supported, please report any issues you find with these
- Added Input option to the controls menu, allowing players to select between “Keyboard & Mouse”, “Gamepad” & “Gamepad ALT”
- This should now fix the character spinning issue for players who have a wheel attached
- Fixed some Front End menu navigation with pad & keyboard input
- Fixed dishwasher job displaying pay as “£4.00”, now correctly shows “£1.50”
- Drop input now works for exiting menus and telephone
- Added input tooltip to bus schedule interaction
- Paint brush input now uses the assigned key from the control options (previously restricted to Left Mouse button)
- Rephrased “You might have a problem” achievement description to better explain the task
- Slight touch up of the Tools catalogue cover art
- Rewrote “Building a Roof” segment of the Notebook to better explain the process
- Building a Roof segment of the Notebook now unlocks after completing No-Fines task
- Player now burns 400 Calories whilst sleeping
- Player will no longer wake up with excess calories (2500 calorie cap)
- Added Jimmy tutorial lines explaining how to unlock the skip
- Calorie burn rates adjusted:
- Higher burn rate threshold lowered from 4000 calories to 3000 calories
- High burn rate lowered from 3000 calories to 2500 calories
- High burn rate increased from x1.5 to x1.6
- Low burn rate decreased from x0.75 to x0.65
- Lowest burn rate decreased from x0.5 to x0.25
- Fixed a bunch of UI interaction issues with Mitchell catalogue
- New UI for pouch consumables, tapes and ciggies
- Pouch UI can now be selected with keyboard navigation and controller navigation
- Fixed “,” being added to the end of the work bubble description when changing work amount
- New side entrance to the tool shed area
- New water point inside the tool shed area
- Fixed Tamsin’s brick wall placement issue
- Fixed being able to place bucket in paint or storage bucket storage ares, causing it to vanish
- Fixed being able to uninstall some starter house roof frames
Cheers,
Greg
