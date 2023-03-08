 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Landlord's Super update for 8 March 2023

0.12.01 (Main Branch) Controller Support

Share · View all patches · Build 10722221 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.12.00 Update

Controller Support, quality of life changes to the tool shed and much needed calorie balancing are the standouts this update. Details below.

    • Beta controller support added, support for Xbox and Dualshock pads now supported, please report any issues you find with these
    • Added Input option to the controls menu, allowing players to select between “Keyboard & Mouse”, “Gamepad” & “Gamepad ALT”
    • This should now fix the character spinning issue for players who have a wheel attached
    • Fixed some Front End menu navigation with pad & keyboard input
    • Fixed dishwasher job displaying pay as “£4.00”, now correctly shows “£1.50”
    • Drop input now works for exiting menus and telephone
    • Added input tooltip to bus schedule interaction
    • Paint brush input now uses the assigned key from the control options (previously restricted to Left Mouse button)
    • Rephrased “You might have a problem” achievement description to better explain the task
    • Slight touch up of the Tools catalogue cover art
    • Rewrote “Building a Roof” segment of the Notebook to better explain the process
    • Building a Roof segment of the Notebook now unlocks after completing No-Fines task
    • Player now burns 400 Calories whilst sleeping
    • Player will no longer wake up with excess calories (2500 calorie cap)
    • Added Jimmy tutorial lines explaining how to unlock the skip
    • Calorie burn rates adjusted:
    • Higher burn rate threshold lowered from 4000 calories to 3000 calories
    • High burn rate lowered from 3000 calories to 2500 calories
    • High burn rate increased from x1.5 to x1.6
    • Low burn rate decreased from x0.75 to x0.65
    • Lowest burn rate decreased from x0.5 to x0.25
    • Fixed a bunch of UI interaction issues with Mitchell catalogue
    • New UI for pouch consumables, tapes and ciggies
    • Pouch UI can now be selected with keyboard navigation and controller navigation
    • Fixed “,” being added to the end of the work bubble description when changing work amount
    • New side entrance to the tool shed area
    • New water point inside the tool shed area
    • Fixed Tamsin’s brick wall placement issue
    • Fixed being able to place bucket in paint or storage bucket storage ares, causing it to vanish
    • Fixed being able to uninstall some starter house roof frames

Cheers,
Greg

Changed files in this update

Landlord's Super Content Depot 1127841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link