KOTC Launch Patch out today!

We’d like to kick off by saying thank you so much for the response to King of the Castle on launch. Our team has been blown away by the love, support and sheer enthusiasm you’ve all shown!

All done? Good! Then let’s kick off with the patch notes for our newest version, v1.0.1:

Content Fixes

Fixed softlock on A Missing Noble during a Rebellion

Fixed softlock on A Delicate Matter and divorce (thanks for Syrius on the Discord for this)

The wall in Ragnarok now remembers its name in subsequent Dynasties - a big shout out to all Hadrian fans out there

Revised the Bad Mushrooms Event - the mushrooms are as bad as ever, but the Nobles spend less time going on about it

Fixed text for an ironic execution in which no noble gets executed

The Boat Race Chain now completes in more cases

Fixed dynasty edge cases where the Monarch could run out of gold in the first season, making any% speedruns exponentially harder

Fixed crash if your spouse has an affair with a Chief named Helga (any other name worked fine, but Helga was too powerful for the game to contain her)

Edge case handling for Mercenaries Leave event

Reactivity treasury rebalance

Requisitioning Rare Reagents no longer sends out a mystery Noble (Thanks to Smithian on the Discord for this)

Missing Noble issue fixed in Begging for Scraps

Duplicate characters/regions no longer appear in Covered In Brick (Thanks to Pinkly on the Discord for catching this) and Contested Wreck (Thanks to Smithian, TheLetterF and others on the Discord for this one)

Typos fixed in An Embarrassing Problem, Boiling Point, A Kraken! and Carved Symbols

The Stone Maiden will now appear to absolutely wreck your plans slightly less often

Negative stat buildings (i.e. Stadiums) can now be haunted

Fixed an issue that would cause fewer Event Chains from triggering, varying content more

Various other smaller tweaks, fixes, incorrect pronouns, balance changes and spelling mistakes resolved

Tech Fixes

Resolved issue with RNG seed setting that lead to games having similar Events

Fixing issues with Event unlocks that are hiding some Events from players

Clouds are now more confident and will not hide behind Region banners

Resolved issue where Next Season button wouldn’t appear after playing all Events (thanks to The Strange Taco on our Discord for this)

Story choice buttons now are unclickable until the animation completes

Nobles are always cleared from the Join screen when backing out

Building info tooltip in Party Game showing Twitch commands

Shields in Vote Result now show correctly for Swing Vote Law

Returned missing arrow for Continue Button on Vote screen

Steam Rich presence Monarch name is now resolved

Exceptions in Customization screen resolved

Polish

New animated trumpets on the vote closing screen

Improved shader for Characters to stop jagged edges on some characters

Moved down the Region Scheme Indicator under Treasury that caused overlaps

Laws of the Land now are entirely clickable in Law purchase screen, rather than a small area on them

A credits update

With those resolved, we’re confident the game is in a place where we can start working towards a bigger 1.1 update.



Looking forward to 1.1

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1839880/view/3686797824786787283?l=english]

Our last blog post talked about this at length[/url], but if you didn’t read it, here’s a quick summary of the changes we’re making:

Buffing the Monarch

We’re going to tweak the balance in the Monarch’s favour slightly by buffing the Laws of the Land

Specifically, we’re going to be re-examining the Monarch’s Choice

The Ambition challenges will appear one turn earlier

Improving the tools for the Monarch to reward or punish Nobles

Rebalancing Region Schemes (Ragnarok, we’re coming for you)

We may not do all of these - We need to be very careful and avoid over-correction. Our aim is to keep it possible for the Regions to win, while tipping the scales in the Monarch’s favour.

Balance for small games

We’re looking into ensuring games of 5 or 6 players don’t feel unbalanced, as well as continuing to improve Party Games.

Save Sharing

We’re working on a system for easily sharing saves with other players, allowing a Noble from a winning region to take over as Monarch. We also plan to make Claimants more interesting and facilitate Dynasty Games in other ways.

Repeated Content

We’re looking at varying more Event text, rebalancing Event generation and adding new Events, all with the aim of keeping multiple games feeling fresh.

A final warning - We’re a small team who are working extremely hard at the game, but the amount of things we’d like to do outweighs the amount of things we can do. Bear with us while we make King of the Castle even better - and before asking any questions, read last week’s blog post, which goes into the above points in much greater detail.

Enjoy 1.0.1, and try not to lose your heads! Nobles, get ready to up your game - 1.1 is coming with a fresh challenge.

