Honed 2vs2 feature

Hey'all,

today we are going to quickprove the 2vs2 feature a little. We add a toggle switch function between decks, which is set to "R" as default but the hotkey can be changed in the settings. Deselection of the second deck is also now available, wich allows to go back into the queue to meet up with random teammates after you've played on your own. Playing with a second deck also does not count double for the leaderboard anymore.

Check out this honed feature, it is fast and actionpacked and now also smooth! ;)

Not sure if you want to give it a try? Maybe this little ingame :gift: will make the decision easier to have a look:

YN57-DK3U-6FEM-Q8WR-VM6P

(works once for every player regardless of coming back or being new, to be redeemed in the ingame shop)

