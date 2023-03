Share · View all patches · Build 10721371 · Last edited 8 March 2023 – 16:52:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The Update includes a new Tutorial, UI changes, Solo Buffs, new Weapon Variants, and more!

Read the detailed notes here👇

https://steamcommunity.com/games/770720/announcements/detail/3644012994609747095

Looking to discuss any of the changes on Test?

Test Forums here👇

https://steamcommunity.com/app/770720/discussions/