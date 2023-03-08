Share · View all patches · Build 10720885 · Last edited 8 March 2023 – 16:09:39 UTC by Wendy

If you're a glutton for punishment, INSANE mode is now ready for you in V0.8!

Unlock it by completing the main quest.

Here's a few other things that have changed since V0.7:

Updated level-up system

Updated graphics

More experience point unlockable atrributes (for a total of 10)

New items UI (Under the Info menu)

Other tweaks and performance fixes

Thanks again for your feedback and help shaping the game! If you haven't already, don't forget to leave me a short review on Steam.

Coming up Next in V0.9: Endless Mode.

-Carl