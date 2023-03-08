If you're a glutton for punishment, INSANE mode is now ready for you in V0.8!
Unlock it by completing the main quest.
Here's a few other things that have changed since V0.7:
Updated level-up system
Updated graphics
More experience point unlockable atrributes (for a total of 10)
New items UI (Under the Info menu)
Other tweaks and performance fixes
Thanks again for your feedback and help shaping the game! If you haven't already, don't forget to leave me a short review on Steam.
Coming up Next in V0.9: Endless Mode.
-Carl
Changed files in this update