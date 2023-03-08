 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Forest Fire update for 8 March 2023

INSANE MODE!

Share · View all patches · Build 10720885 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you're a glutton for punishment, INSANE mode is now ready for you in V0.8!

Unlock it by completing the main quest.

Here's a few other things that have changed since V0.7:

Updated level-up system
Updated graphics
More experience point unlockable atrributes (for a total of 10)
New items UI (Under the Info menu)
Other tweaks and performance fixes

Thanks again for your feedback and help shaping the game! If you haven't already, don't forget to leave me a short review on Steam.

Coming up Next in V0.9: Endless Mode.

-Carl

Changed files in this update

Depot 2242221
  • Loading history…
Depot 2242222
  • Loading history…
Depot 2242223
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link