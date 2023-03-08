v1.9.10 Experimental I

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Galactic Survivalists!

Welcome to Experimental Version 1.9.10! What does it have in store for you? Let’s do a quick summary.

We have added two new methods for FPS optimization (AI and Occlusion Culling) and there is also a long-desired convenience update in the form of the control panel hotkeys. Furthermore, and for the first time, we added a directional visual hit display in the player's field of view! Various VFX have also been finalized for status effects, e.g. radiation, temperatures and poisoning. For all creatives, there are new options for block management, as well as in the PDA. For all builders, there is now an option to automatically correct the pivot point.

Please have a look at the changelog below for more detailed information.

Last but not least, we would like to thank all contributors of bases and ships - a larger batch of your submissions from the public Builders Forum has been added again with this update (to be continued!).

As always:

Please post bugs and errors to this forum:

https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.34/

Feedback on specific points, please post here in the pinned or new threads:

https://empyriononline.com/forums/experimental-features-discussion.35/

The Eleon team wishes you a lot of fun testing the new version!

Changes:

Convenience

Added hotkeys for control panel signals & device groups:

Device Groups are toggled with CTRL + SHIFT + 1 to 8

Signals Column are toggled with CTRL + ALT + 1 to 8​

Optimization

Performance optimizations for AI have been added as well as the implementation of Occlusion culling (only culling deco & NPC's in rooms the player cannot see in POI's) which you should see result in FPS boosts in large POI's such as "Deep space radar complex".

Note: Activating godmode disables the culling so the FPS will go down to how it used to be until godmode is disabled.

Visuals & Effects

WIP: Added new animations for Jumping, running & sprinting, falling & crouch walking with a weapon equipped (improved)

Added radial damage indicator to Player HUD

Added new screen vfx for: Radiation: Activates when Body Radiations reaches 4 Poison: Activates for both stages of Poison Bite Heat: Activates when Body Temperatures reaches 38 Frost: When body temp lowers to 9

Improved new Load/Start menu: Left-aligned buttons and window title with title menu Exchanged Load and Start to have most used Load at top (and no mouse move needed for loading a single player game)​



Creativity

Added a "clear pivot point" checkbox on the BP menu window to be used before using Save As / Overwrite

Added two new config files (see content/configuration); Read the info in the head of the files carefully

+BlocksGroupsConfig.ecf: Define custom Block Group String for better balancing Block Groups MaxCount.

+GlobalDefsConfig.ecf: Combine properties and reference them in the ItemsConfig.ecf and BlocksConfig.ecf with a global parameter. This way you can easily use the same values on multiple entries.

Added new PDA Checks: Player adding/removing armor booster (ArmorBoostEquipped / ArmorBoostUnequipped)

Added 'Comment' field in all PDA data structures

Added PDA Check: Player un-/equips armor type (ArmorEquipped, ArmorUnequipped)

POI

POI update: please retest story missions if all replaced pois still work. Thx!

Added several new Warlord vessels and POI (thx to teakeycee)

Added/updated Warlord POI (thx to sulusdacor)

Updated/Added Kriel POI and OPV (thx to Stellar Titan & Escarli)

Added/Updated UCH POI (thx to Don2k7 & Stellar Titan)

Added/Updated Pirates BAO (thx to Stellar Titan)

Added new SV wreckages for orbital junkyards (thx to sulusdacor)

Added Karana and Tresari POIs and OPV (thx to Escarli, Ramachandra, MatCZ and others)

Fixed/updatede several story POI (GLaDOutpost, PirateBaseStory, GhystPrison; thx to sulusdacor)

Added 'collector' random POI placeables (thx to sulusdacor)

Updated OPVs that had an extreme amount of Pentaxid (thx to Escarli)

Technical & Other

Now validating playfield names in Sectors.yaml (as they are used as folder names)

Pointer: NPC weapons ZiraxAssaultRiflePlayer & ZiraxShotgunPlayer damage revert

Default Multiplayer: Removed Story related POIs

Main localization updated

Fixes:

00631 Killing one core in a multiple-core POI will deactivate NPC Spawners

00464 Connected toolbar items disappear after using the game backup option

00171 Solar power & battery calculation issue when returning to a playfield

00740 Z-fighting with LCD projectors text or symbols when rotated & against another block

00726 CoQ when painting with replace mode on builds with holographic consoles

00774 Shadows flickering after multiple view changes (1PV to 3PV)

00535: Do not allow to access teleporters when owner of POI is not at least friendly

00536: Several PDA Checks don't work with 'Token:xyz' syntax in Types parameter list

Invader vs Defender: Fixed PlanetType in SpaceWarpTarget: Resulted in Explorer Tokens not being given

Fixed spawners in Zirax Trading Outpost

Female Jetpack Thrusters are not aligned.

Invader vs Defender: Fixed starting planets not loading in some cases

