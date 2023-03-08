 Skip to content

Creature Clicker - Capture, Train, Ascend! update for 8 March 2023

Hotfix #2 - 08/03/2023

Build 10719821

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The first 8 raid bosses should now give 10 boss souls each after they've been defeated, you will need to go to the raid bosses page for each of the creatures for them to be granted to you

Changed files in this update

Creature Clicker - Capture, Train, Ascend! Content Depot 529241
