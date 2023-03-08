UPDATE #22 - MOTHER'S BIG UPDATE

This is possibly the best update the game has received to date.

Mother wants to make it easier for players to rule their Utopias, so It has provided the game with many new options to quickly find unhappy, unproductive or outright traitorous citizens (among other things), at the click of a button. Research turns have been reduced. This updare also offers more information to the player, and improved graphics.

All these changes have been focused on making the game even more fun.

Changelog v1.5:

IMPROVEMENTS

The science panel has been improved and now displays more information.

More information is now provided to the player on the calculation of the percentage of accuracy when observing a citizen.

An improvement in the reporting of the total number of total insulation chambers constructed (regardless of whether they are being built or not) in the construction panel.

When activating an alert to give the order to attack, the game will take into account the player's military power, and the alert will only be activated if the player is able to defeat at least one opposing faction.

Mousing over the icons in the Task and Alert game panel now informs us what they are.

Redesigned all graphics referring to the New Order Secret Society and the Temple of the Cult of Sirius.

Redesigned the isolation chamber and a few other rooms.

Some graphical improvements.

Many graphics have been realigned.

Many texts have been realigned.

The text of the task monitor has been centred for better readability.

ADDED

Added much more information to each citizen's file when you mouse over the different data or buttons.

Added new option in the citizen tab to search for the unhappiest citizen.

A new option has been added to the citizens tab to search for who loves a certain citizen.

Added new option in the citizen tab to search for unemployed citizens.

Added new option in the citizen tab to search for discovered traitors.

Added new option in the citizen tab that allows you to search for a citizen's love if they have been discovered.

Added new option in the citizen tab to search for the citizen with the greatest sense of freedom.

Added a new dilemma (#73): Rehabilitate traitor for 250 materials.

Added a new event: Citizen with suspicious behaviour.

CHANGES

Drastically reduced research time for technologies to encourage player progress.

Lowered the threshold by which the player is warned that he has a low science output. (Now that research is cheaper, no higher number is needed).

When a traitor is discovered through the View Citizen action, he or she becomes directly exposed and under surveillance.

Reduced the cost of The Matrix from 10000 materials to 5000, and from 5 energy to 3.

Increased from 15% to 25% the chance of rehabilitating a citizen by giving them Soma.

Some texts have been amended.

Traitors now have a harder time escaping the all-seeing eye!