Update With New Game+ And German Localization in Beta!

We've just pushed an update into the beta branch. It includes the New Game+ with the first "dimension" unlocked and German localization. So, if you've managed to beat the game, it's now possible to sit on the throne and change to another dimension with increased difficulty.

We'll publish a more detailed change log here with the official default branch release, but you can head to the beta branch and play it today if you want.

How to access beta: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2065810/discussions/0/3720566578371791473/