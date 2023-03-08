Patchnote [08.03.23]

Limansk



Limansk is a mysterious ghost town whose streets are teeming with all kinds of mutants, fanatics, and other dangers. Seasoned explorers do not advise newbies to go there, because the entire city is one solid spatial anomaly, which deceptively easily lets in anyone who wants to, only to slam the doors behind them. Getting into the city is easy, but getting out is quite a challenge.

That's why traders are ready to offer valuable and truly unique offers to those skilled enough to get out of the city and take souvenirs from there.

How to get to the location

Getting to Limansk is possible only through spatial anomalies called Space Bubbles - their locations can be seen on the map in the PDA.

Some are available all the time, and some appear only in certain hours. To get to the ghost town - just pass through Space Bubbles.

How to get out of the town

In order to exit the location alive and retrieve valuable loot, you must complete one of four extraction events. Extraction events are marked with a gold icon and are visible to all players on the map.

For completing the event the player will receive an artifact called "ID" - a one-time pass that allows you to exit Limansk.

After receiving the "ID", the player must find one of the spatial bubbles to exit the location.

Special features of the location

Form squads in safe zones. In Limansk you won’t be able to add a squad member to your copy of the location if he is already on another copy of the location or if you added him after getting to the location. So make sure you carefully assemble your squad for the Limansk trip!

You can't take lost backpacks out of Limansk. In order to take resources from the location, you need to survive and extract on your own, there is no other way!

Limansk doesn't have a player counter. You must always be vigilant - there may be an enemy lurking around every corner.

New Quests

The discovery of Limansk was an event that changed the lives of many inhabitants of the Zone. Perhaps it can change your life as well…

After you reach the maximum level of reputation in the Bar, you will get access to the Limansk quests. Find a man named Arkanov in the Bar and talk to him. After the first dialog with Arkanov, you'll get access to the Limansk questlines.

author: Be warned! Some of the Limansk quests are hidden, you'll have to try hard to find them...

In some Limansk quest lines there are "chains of challenges" - a series of several quests that need to be completed one after another with special conditions. For example, you must complete all of the quests in the "chain" without leaving the location or dying. If you fail one stage or another, the "chain of challenges" will start all over again. You can easily tell if you are in a "chain" by the names of the quests.

Example of chain names:

Liquidation: Part 1

Liquidation: Part 2

Liquidation: Part 3

Stages

Before the update, Emission started instantly and created unexpected noise and shaking of the screen. All effects were triggered immediately, leaving no time for a meaningful search for shelter due to panic.

Now the Emission starts gradually and is divided into 4 stages:

Weather changes – with the first notification, the sky turns gray.

Precursors of Emission – the typical sounds of Emission appear, in a minute the sky turns red from zero to the maximum "red". By the end of this stage, the ground starts shaking.

Emission – the surrounding space is red and shaking. You start to receive damage, at first it is low and there is still time to get to the shelter.

Deadly phase – damage reaches its peak. Even the best artifact builds will not help you survive in this phase.

author: During the beginning of each phase, the player receives a unique sound and visual notification for each stage.

Emission shelters

When the Emission starts, safe shelters are shown on the map. Icons for them are displayed within a radius of 300 meters.

Once you are safe, the task will change from finding shelter to "Wait out the Emission".







The last Emission has greatly transformed the Swamps - not only the landscape has changed, but also the safe zones. The paths of stalkers and bandits have changed, in a more comfortable way.

Also the old side quests were removed, and instead new side story quest lines have been added - so far, one for bandits and stalkers. In the near future you should expect to see more new quests added to the Swamps.





Stalkers and bandits in the Swamps and Cordon finally, after many years, were able to build walls at their bases and put normal doors. This should slightly improve the situation with campers in the southern locations, since the server changes when you leave the save zone.

The Mercenary base has been rebuilt. Players in the main base building now also no longer receive damage for Emission.











Quests of northern factions

Daily quests for the northern factions have been added. You gain access to these tasks upon reaching the 4th reputation level in the save zone of the northern faction.



After reaching reputation level 4, when you enter the save zone next time, the quest "Talk to the faction leader" will be given out. After that, the player will be given a daily assignment every day.

The assignments consist of 3 tasks. A small reward is sent to the courier for completing each of the tasks. For completing all 3 tasks, 1 Anomalous serum is given.

author: Anomalous serum is a barter resource needed to get the best equipment in the bar "100 Rads" and the bases of the Northern factions.

These quests reset every day at:

PM 10:00 (CET)

PM 4:00 (EST)

AM 5:00 (GMT+8)

Weekly quests

The weekly quests of the 100 Rads Bar have been reworked. Previously there were three linear branches of quests, now there is one branch with a random set of quests.

If a weekly quest was accepted before the update, it will be automatically completed and a reward will be sent to your mail. New weekly quests can be accepted at the next weekly reset.

Merchants







Many gear items from merchants of the northern factions in the "100 Rads" bar received alternative barter offers - for resources from Limansk.

Level 4:

— Container "Forager" (only for the resources of Limansk);

— Worn PKP "Pecheneg";

— AEK-971;

— HK G36C;

— FN F2000;

— TDI KRISS Vector.

Level 5:

— ASh-12 (only for Limansk resources);

— MTs-558 (only for the resources of Limansk);

— RSh-12 (only for the resources of Limansk).

— G3/M1A drum magazine;

— Container "Bear’s Den-6";

— Container "Hive".

— Extended magazine for MTs-558 (only for Limansk resources);

— Silencer for ASs-12/MTs-558 (only for Limansk resources);

— Silencer for MTs-558 (only for the resources of Limansk).

— Gun paint job "Lim" (only for the resources of Limansk).

Animations and sounds



Updated animations and interaction sounds of SVU and Saiga-12K.

Other changes

The issue of ammo in session battles and duels has been changed – now the optimal amount of ammo for equipped weapons is issued instead of a fixed number of magazines.

The damage multiplier to the head of the worn VSS "Vintorez" has been reduced from x1.5 to x1.35

Updated models of 20-rnd, 30-rnd and 40-rnd 5.56 STANAG magazines.

Added the ability to apply paint jobs to Desert Eagle Mark XIX and Colt Python.

Adjusted the draw time and ADS of Colt Python.

A preview of possible paint jobs for gear in demo mode has been returned.

