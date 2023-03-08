- Fixed bug where class is not clickable after unlocking it.
- Increased max enemy count on each world.
- World 1 - 120 Max
- World 2 - 180 Max
- World 3 - 240 Max
- World 4 - 300 Max
Path of Survivors Playtest update for 8 March 2023
v0.4.19 Minor Patch
