Path of Survivors Playtest update for 8 March 2023

v0.4.19 Minor Patch

8 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug where class is not clickable after unlocking it.
  • Increased max enemy count on each world.
  • World 1 - 120 Max
  • World 2 - 180 Max
  • World 3 - 240 Max
  • World 4 - 300 Max

