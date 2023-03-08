 Skip to content

Aces and Adventures update for 8 March 2023

Patch Notes 1.015

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed bugs which would occur when you removed almost every card from your deck via Card Shrines and Events in War of the Branches mode.

  • Fixed bug which occurred when 2 enemies had Conduit +1 applied on them which caused damage to infinitely loop back and forth between them.

  • Fixed bug which prevented canceling Night Market Bolt abilities after entering the targeting phase.

  • Fixed bug which had pause menu render outside of screen bounds when beyond ultra wide aspect ratio.

  • Fixed bug which had abilities received from ability packs affected by certain buffs causing them to display altered information.

  • Fixed bug which made Full Bloom achievement require restarting the game to properly unlock.

  • Fixed a few ability typos and Updated Localization.

  • The cards actually being used for enemy attacks and defenses are now nudged forward in the enemy's hand to improve clarity.

  • Added “Minimum” setting to Particle Quality settings that even further reduces complexity of particle effects.

  • Optimized Blizzard ability particle effects.

  • Ascendence +2 now raises max health before healing.

  • Simon’s Beacon +2 no longer triggers when you deal damage to yourself.

  • Grip of Power +1 will now fallback to overdrawing an ability in the case it has been made free to cast.

  • Haste +2 now immediately adds an additional attack.

  • Frozen Heart can now also be used on enemy cards.

  • Desert Rose trait should properly affect cards that were turned into diamonds after it was applied.

  • War of the Branches events which disallow Flushes should now properly affect the Mirage trait.

