Patch Notes 1.015

Fixed bugs which would occur when you removed almost every card from your deck via Card Shrines and Events in War of the Branches mode.

Fixed bug which occurred when 2 enemies had Conduit +1 applied on them which caused damage to infinitely loop back and forth between them.

Fixed bug which prevented canceling Night Market Bolt abilities after entering the targeting phase.

Fixed bug which had pause menu render outside of screen bounds when beyond ultra wide aspect ratio.

Fixed bug which had abilities received from ability packs affected by certain buffs causing them to display altered information.

Fixed bug which made Full Bloom achievement require restarting the game to properly unlock.

Fixed a few ability typos and Updated Localization.

The cards actually being used for enemy attacks and defenses are now nudged forward in the enemy's hand to improve clarity.

Added “Minimum” setting to Particle Quality settings that even further reduces complexity of particle effects.

Optimized Blizzard ability particle effects.

Ascendence +2 now raises max health before healing.

Simon’s Beacon +2 no longer triggers when you deal damage to yourself.

Grip of Power +1 will now fallback to overdrawing an ability in the case it has been made free to cast.

Haste +2 now immediately adds an additional attack.

Frozen Heart can now also be used on enemy cards.

Desert Rose trait should properly affect cards that were turned into diamonds after it was applied.