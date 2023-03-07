With Update 0.9.3.0 we are adding some highly requested features. We proudly present: Stashed uncollected light fragments, a new skill, new elite enemies, Player effect transparency setting and more!

New Features:

Stashed Light Fragments

All light fragments you have not collected during a wave are now automatically stashed. Once you

stashed 10 light fragments they will be converted to a elite enemy spawn. This elite enemy is added to

the spawn pool for your next waves and if you defeat the elite it will drop a bigger light shard holding all

experience of the 10 light fragments.

New Elite Enemies

All enemies can now spawn as an elite enemy version. These elite enemies can be differentiated by a

golden glow effect and a bigger size. Elites have more health than normal enemies and also have a

quicker move set. Elite can only spawn if there are at least 16 seconds left on your remaining wave

time so that it is ensured to have enough time to defeat the elite. There is also a tooltip explaining the

elite spawn pool on the end of wave screen.

New Range Attack Replacer Skill Node

Projectile Shield



Your projectiles are surrounding you like a protective shield.

Player effect transparency setting

A new slider has been added to the options menu where you can adjust the transparency of all player

area of effect skills. Depending on which build you are going to play this can help you to keep the

screen as readable as you wish.

New Weapon Attack Swing Effects

All melee weapons now have a new weapon swing effect to make attacks feel more impactful.

Reworked shaders for player effects

A bunch of shaders have been reworked to make them look nicer. Mostly the changes can be seen for

following skills:

Clash of Steel

Double Hit

Improved skill tree node connection colouring

All skill nodes that are connected to already active skills and could be activated are now connected with

a bit brighter connection colour than currently unreachable skill nodes. This should help indicate which skill nodes are connected if nodes end up being placed in a confusing constellation.

Improvements

General performance improvements for enemy spawn and initialisations

Balancing

Rogue Character has now 50% Attack Speed Bonus (was 30%)

If you encounter any bugs or issues please let us know.

